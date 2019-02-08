Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Is Getting the Meghan Markle Treatment

It's official: Princess Eugenie's gorgeous Peter Pilotto wedding dress from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank is going to go on display at Windsor Castle in March of this year. As you may recall, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding outfits also went on display in the same location after their iconic wedding in 2018. So Eugenie is also getting the same star treatment—and rightly so.

According to HELLO!, "The special exhibition is named A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, and will feature the couple's formal outfits from the big day—showcased from 1 March to 22 April 2019."

Now we'll be able to see some of the gorgeous details of the dress, which has special meaning for the princess. "The fabric of the dress features the White Rose of York—Eugenie's family name, of course—as well as ivy, representing the couple’s home of Ivy Cottage." As you may remember, Eugenie's sleeves were long in a traditional and conservative look for the royal, but she specifically asked for a low cut in the back to show her scoliosis scar. It was a beautiful and very meaningful look—not to mention, quite sexy.

Oh and Brooksbank's suit will also be on display too, for anyone who is looking for some stylish suit inspo.

Also, we're going to get a look at some of the MAJOR jewelry she wore, and some of it's never been on display before. Just check this out:

"Princess Eugenie memorably wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara on her big day, which was lent to her by the Queen. On public display for the first time, the tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. It was made by the Parisian jewellery house Boucheron in 1919 in the fashionable ‘kokoshnik’ style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court. Eugenie’s diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from the groom, will also be on display."

Ummm amazing. Just in case you needed reminding, here are some of the gorgeous photos of the day:

