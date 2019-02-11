image
Today's Top Stories
1
Read Michelle Obama's Surprise Grammys Speech
image
2
3 Hair Rules for Every Type and Texture
image
3
The Couple Who Bought a Home for $1,500
image
4
Lupita Nyong'o Takes the Lead
image
5
11 Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses for Spring

Cardi B Won Her First Grammy Award and She Gave the Most Incredible, Emotional Speech

She's crying, now I'm crying.

image
By Rachel Epstein
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

Cardi B just took home the award for Best Rap Album of the year for Invasion of Privacy at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It's her first-ever Grammy award, and to say it was emotional would be an understatement.

When she found out she won, she immediately hugged husband Offset after walking the red carpet with him earlier tonight. She was shaking as she made her way up to the stage, and it was probably the first time any of us have seen Cardi speechless. "Oooh the nerves are so bad...maybe I need to start smoking weed," she laughed.

Of course, Cardi fans couldn't be happier for the new mom, who discussed in her emotional speech how her pregnancy motivated her to do her best work.

Read her full speech below:

“Oh my goodness. Oof (deep breath). I’m sorry. I’m sorry I'm just…the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed. I just need to say thank you to everybody that was involved...I want to thank my daughter because I don’t...I’m not just saying thank you because it’s my daughter. It’s because you know, when I found out I was pregnant my album was not complete. I had like three songs that I was for sure having. And then you know, you know how it was like. We was like we have to get this album done so I could shoot these videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights. I want to thank all the artists that was in my...I’m sorry. I want to thank all the artists that took their time on their verses for my album. J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Kehlani, The MIGOS. You, husband, thank you. No seriously because he was like, ‘Oh you gonna do this album, girl.’ ‘We gonna have this baby and we gon’ make this album.' And thank you so much, everybody.”

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Twitter Reacts to Cardi B and Offset's Tongue Kiss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Grammys 2019
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside Cardi B Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at the Grammys
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Twitter Reacts to Post x Red Hot Chili Peppers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Read Michelle Obama's Surprise Grammys Speech
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Twitter Reacts to Cardi B and Offset's Tongue Kiss
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
The Most Stunning Beauty Looks at the 2019 Grammys
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
The Grammys Red Carpet's Cutest Couples
image See the Sexiest Outfits on the Grammys Red Carpet
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Grammy's
image
The Most Fabulously Dated Grammy Looks
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History