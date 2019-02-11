Cardi B just took home the award for Best Rap Album of the year for Invasion of Privacy at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It's her first-ever Grammy award, and to say it was emotional would be an understatement.

When she found out she won, she immediately hugged husband Offset after walking the red carpet with him earlier tonight. She was shaking as she made her way up to the stage, and it was probably the first time any of us have seen Cardi speechless. "Oooh the nerves are so bad...maybe I need to start smoking weed," she laughed.

.@iamcardib wins Best Rap Album at the #GRAMMYs: "I'm sorry, the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed" https://t.co/LKT8CIeYvn pic.twitter.com/MnDComEusD — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2019

"Oh, the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed."@iamcardib with the funniest and most genuine acceptance speech #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/Zl5E2Zdcrp — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 11, 2019

Of course, Cardi fans couldn't be happier for the new mom, who discussed in her emotional speech how her pregnancy motivated her to do her best work.

Cardi B’s reaction is EVERYTHING! 😭❤️

pic.twitter.com/5cGlshcgEK — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) February 11, 2019

Cardi B! I was tearing up. Fuck the Grammys, but yes to those moments you get to breathe and reflect on all that fucking hard work and sit in it and be nervous in it and thank your baby and husband and God in it. beautiful. — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) February 11, 2019

I just love Cardi B. She's like everybody's favorite cousin #GRAMMYs — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) February 11, 2019

honestly I love that cardi b is talking about how her pregnancy motivated her professional life and fueled her ambition instead of detracting from it — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) February 11, 2019

Me watching @iamcardib give her acceptance speech. We see you mamma! #TheBronx is here and we are proud! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sG6ZC8MH6J — Lu Vincenti (@LuVincenti) February 11, 2019

Read her full speech below:

“Oh my goodness. Oof (deep breath). I’m sorry. I’m sorry I'm just…the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed. I just need to say thank you to everybody that was involved...I want to thank my daughter because I don’t...I’m not just saying thank you because it’s my daughter. It’s because you know, when I found out I was pregnant my album was not complete. I had like three songs that I was for sure having. And then you know, you know how it was like. We was like we have to get this album done so I could shoot these videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights. I want to thank all the artists that was in my...I’m sorry. I want to thank all the artists that took their time on their verses for my album. J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Kehlani, The MIGOS. You, husband, thank you. No seriously because he was like, ‘Oh you gonna do this album, girl.’ ‘We gonna have this baby and we gon’ make this album.' And thank you so much, everybody.”

