Cardi B just took home the award for Best Rap Album of the year for Invasion of Privacy at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It's her first-ever Grammy award, and to say it was emotional would be an understatement.
When she found out she won, she immediately hugged husband Offset after walking the red carpet with him earlier tonight. She was shaking as she made her way up to the stage, and it was probably the first time any of us have seen Cardi speechless. "Oooh the nerves are so bad...maybe I need to start smoking weed," she laughed.
Of course, Cardi fans couldn't be happier for the new mom, who discussed in her emotional speech how her pregnancy motivated her to do her best work.
Read her full speech below:
“Oh my goodness. Oof (deep breath). I’m sorry. I’m sorry I'm just…the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed. I just need to say thank you to everybody that was involved...I want to thank my daughter because I don’t...I’m not just saying thank you because it’s my daughter. It’s because you know, when I found out I was pregnant my album was not complete. I had like three songs that I was for sure having. And then you know, you know how it was like. We was like we have to get this album done so I could shoot these videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights. I want to thank all the artists that was in my...I’m sorry. I want to thank all the artists that took their time on their verses for my album. J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Kehlani, The MIGOS. You, husband, thank you. No seriously because he was like, ‘Oh you gonna do this album, girl.’ ‘We gonna have this baby and we gon’ make this album.' And thank you so much, everybody.”
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.