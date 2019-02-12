image
Miley Cyrus Attended Husband Liam Hemsworth's "Isn't it Romantic" Movie Premiere Without Him

Wife duties, huh?

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

We all have to make sacrifices in relationships, but Miley Cyrus has really lucked out with this one. While the rest of us have to put up with terrible snoring, difficult in-laws, and dirty socks, Cyrus has to take one for the team and attend a movie premiere on her husband's behalf. Wife duties, am I right, Miley?

On Monday evening, the red carpet premiere of Isn’t It Romantic, starring Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, and Rebel Wilson, had its star-studded opening night. Unfortunately, Hemsworth is currently recovering from a recent hospital visit (hence his absence from the Grammys, too), but Miley was more than happy to step up and represent the family instead People has confirmed that it’s kidney stones that are to blame, and although Hemsworth “was briefly hospitalized” earlier this week, he is now “at home resting and will be fine.”

Hey, when you’re a newly married A-list couple, the show must go on. Turning to this old thing that she just had lying around in the back of her wardrobe, Miley arrived at the LA premiere in a stunning, show-stealing Maison Valentino dress.

It featured dramatic ruffling with an elegant sheer train, and the musician matched the vibrant shade of red perfectly with her bold lipstick choice. Talk about a Valentine's look.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Explaining later on Instagram why she’d gone solo to the Isn’t It Romantic premiere, Miley wrote: “So proud of my hunky hubby… It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day... luckiest.”

With a few adorable and romantic words out of the way, the 26-year-old singer couldn’t resist adding a cheeky comment on a second photo of Hemsworth playing the saxophone on a promo poster.

image
Getty Images

“Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy fuck," Cyrus quipped. Well, there goes your last drop of innocence.

Feel free to remember this next time you have to go to a "work thing" with your other half, and it's not a red carpet premiere. Honestly, rude.

