Miley Cyrus shared new photos from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth in a set of Valentine's Day celebration Instagram posts.

Miley and Liam married in a secret and (nearly) social media-free wedding on December 23, 2018

Ah, young love. No matter your feelings on Valentine's Day (I refuse to call it Singles Awareness Day, come on) it can be nice to be reminded that love is real and should be celebrated. And no one is feeling the love more today than newlyweds Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, the latter of which took to Instagram to share never-before-seen images from their wedding. The photos are so sweet, I basically have a sweet tooth.

Hemsworth and Cyrus married in a secret ceremony on December 23, 2018, after almost ten years of dating, and ever since then, it seems like they've turned up the love to 11. The couple has always been very private—until their marriage was announced, some people didn't even realize they were back together—but in recent months, it seems like there's been a slew of adorable Instagram images, comments, and captions directed towards each other.

On Monday, Cyrus shared an image of herself walking on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Hemsworth’s new film Isn’t It Romantic —Hemsworth was unable to attend for health reasons— in front of a poster of her new hubby playing the saxophone. The caption was, uh, kind of NSFW: “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy fuck. ❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️” The two aren't mincing words or affection whatsoever.

I swoon, I faint.

I may just die from the cute.

If it were any other couple, I might gag, but not these two.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

