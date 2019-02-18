image
Today's Top Stories
1
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
2
Love Is Messy. You Need Your Crew.
image
3
25 Celebrities That Have Gone Silver
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Looks Just Like This Style Icon at London Fashion Week

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesDarren Gerrish

    Harper Beckham is only seven, but she already has a much cooler life than me. Being the supportive family member that she is, she attended her mom Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week show with her dad, David Beckham, and other family members. While she was sitting quietly in the front row, waiting for the show to start, she was placed directly next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. And fans immediately noticed that they looked like they were rocking a VERY similar haircut.

    David Beckham immediately (jokingly) put it up to a vote of "Who wore it better" on his Instagram stories. Apparently someone had a sense of humor about the whole situation, using the gift of Photoshop to show what David would ALSO look like if he rocked that trendy hairdo. He smartly explained he couldn't compete with his two more stylish seatmates.

    image
    InstagramDavid M. Benett

    In all seriousness, I love Harper's do and think she looks amazing, regardless of whether or not she meant to channel the fashion icon. Here's a close-up of Harper's blunt, stylish bob:

    image
    Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett

    Harper also attended with her famous siblings, as seen here:

    image
    Getty ImagesDarren Gerrish

    Looks like her entire family has the fashion bug!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Harper Beckham Celebrated Her Birthday at a Palace
    Harper Beckham had the best transport at the airport thanks to dad David Beckham as they arrived in NYC
    Harper Beckham Has the Best Mode of Transport
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Did Meghan Markle Help Prince Charles Love Yoga?
    image Everly Tatum Fangirls to Her Favorite Disney Idol
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Ariana Grande Sings Show Tunes with Her Friends
    image Katie Holmes Shares Rare Photo of Suri Cruise
    image Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi's Matching Tuxedos
    image A Meghan Markle Pre-Royal Movie is Set for Release
    image JLo Gets the Best Romantic Gifts From ARod
    image Why Prince William's Hobby Terrified the Queen
    image See the Flower Named After Meghan Markle
    image Why Cressida Bonas Dumped Prince Harry