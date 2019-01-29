Victoria Beckham Says it's an "Honor" to Have Meghan Markle Wear Her Designs

Having been a fully fledged Spice Girl back in the day, and now running a successful British fashion house all across the world, you might assume that nothing much would phase Victoria Beckham anymore. But, just like the rest of us, she still can’t help getting excited when Meghan Markle steps into the equation. Amongst all of the celebrities that choose to wear her elegant designs, VB has admitted that seeing the Duchess of Sussex step out in a selection of her pieces left her feeling “honored”.

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan earlier this week, the designer recalled how she felt when she saw the photos of Meghan wearing one of her dresses last month. The Duchess chose head-to-toe VB for the royal family’s Sandringham church service on Christmas Day, styling a calf-length navy blue dress with a matching long coat, boots and a handbag from Beckham’s collection.

“I mean, she looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning,” Beckham said happily. Full of compliments for Meghan, the 44-year-old designer added: “You know, I think she’s such a beautiful, strong and wonderful woman – so it was a huge honor!”

Although both of the Beckhams were on the elite guest list for the royal wedding in April last year, Christmas Day was the first time that the Duchess of Sussex had chosen to publicly wear VB in her role as a royal.

Previously, during her days as an actress on Suits, Meghan actually told Glamour: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette.”

Thank goodness she changed her mind. I have a feeling this could just be the start of a life-long wardrobe love affair for the Duchess and VB.

