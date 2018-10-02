Trust none other than style icon Kylie Jenner to make head-to-toe red PVC seem like a really great, wearable idea. This weekend, Kylie headed to Miami with best friend Jordyn Woods to celebrate their joint 21st birthdays this year with a suitably extra party. This will collectively be the girls' fourth time celebrating their big days but hey, you’re only 21 once and you might as well get as much cake as possible out of it.

Of course, such a special occasion also calls for a particularly special outfit, so Kylie opted for the shiniest and squeakiest thing in her closet. Bringing Britney’s “Oops!… I Did It Again” turtleneck catsuit straight into 2018, she chose a vibrant red latex bra top teamed with co-ordinated, high-waisted trousers, both by I.AM.GIA.

The pants featured zip detailing across the waistline and thighs, presumably for when things get too sweaty to bear and she has to switch to hot pants instead. It’s the latest look in the life long Kardashian-Jenner love affair with latex looks, after Kylie stepped out in a skintight, plastic pink dress last month that gave a major throwback to one of Kim’s signature style moments.

Having been rocking the super-long, ponytail extensions with a cotton candy pink wash as of late, Kylie switched it up and went back to basics with her shorter cut, straight platinum lob in a centre part to complete her 90s-inspired aesthetic.

Sharing the night all across social media (well, obviously), Kylie and her bestie first began the night at Komodo restaurant in Miami’s Brickell, where Jordyn was gifted an understated, five-tier birthday cake complete with gold detail, huge flowers and a bedazzled 21. Later, the squad headed to LIV nightclub to join more friends for the night. Kylie changed into something a little more comfortable, wearing a casual, white knotted tank top and light wash blue jeans to continue the celebrations.

All these latex outfits make me think of is Ross in Friends and his lotion/talc paste in the leather trousers, but fingers crossed that wasn't the ending to Kylie's night.