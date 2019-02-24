Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Morocco, on a three-day visit.

The trip is to be the couple's last official royal travel before they welcome their first child together this spring.

Meghan has made the most of the time to mingle with fans on the trip, particularly with adorable children. Highlights include a little girl who called out "Princess Meghan" at the duchess, Meghan chatting on camera with a young boy who is clearly smitten with her, and the pregnant royal literally jogging ahead of Harry to meet with two young fans who traveled a long way to meet her.

Last night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Morocco for a three-day visit, their last official royal travel before they become parents this spring. In spite of reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been banned from doing walkabouts during the tour, as a result of fears of danger in the area from their security team, the royal couple have still made plenty of time to meet with the public and mingle with fans on the trip.

Meghan, in particular, has been having a time meeting with fans during the tour, which has gifted the world with some of the former actress' best moments as a royal so far. It's no wonder Meghan has been eager to meet with fans in Morocco, of course, considering the love she's receiving there, which is intense even by royal standards.

If future historians only had today's royal tweets to go by, they might conclude that Morocco is populated almost exclusively by adorable children who love the duchess and scream "Princess Meghan" with glee.

Two of Meghan's fan interactions from the trip stand out in particular.

First, there's this moment, when she had to politely turn down a young boy's request for a selfie and then he was promptly outed as having a crush on her:

He will never wash his left shoulder again.

But Meghan's best Morocco moment has to be literally jogging ahead of Prince Harry, while extremely pregnant, to meet two young girls who traveled from Marrakech, almost two hours away, to meet the royals:

Harry and Meghan meet Rania, five, Rayhanna, two, who have come all the way from Marrakech to best the couple. The sisters are half Moroccan and half British. Very cute! #RoyalVisitMorocco pic.twitter.com/oMjERugI5j — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 24, 2019

"Harry and Meghan meet Rania, five, Rayhanna, two, who have come all the way from Marrakech to best the couple. The sisters are half Moroccan and half British. Very cute! #RoyalVisitMorocco," royal commentator and expert Omid Scobie explained on Twitter.

Here Meghan is, clocking some quick alone time with Rania and Rayhanna:

Getty Images

And here's Harry, joining them when he finally caught up: