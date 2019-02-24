Who Is Irina Shayk? Everything You Need to Know About Bradley Cooper's Long-Time Girlfriend

Ever since A Star Is Born was released, there's been buzz about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's incredible chemistry—and their appearances at award shows and on red carpets has proven that the costars are clearly close in real life, as well. There's another leading lady in Cooper's life, however, that you might not know a ton about, thanks to their uber-private policy surrounding the relationship. Here's what you need to know about Bradley Cooper's girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

1. She's a model.

Irina Shayk isn't just red carpet arm candy—she has a successful career of her own, as a model whose credits include work for the Victoria's Secret catalog, Guess, Lacoste, Cesare Paciotti and Morellato. She had a huge break in 2007, when she made her first (of many, many) appearance in Sports Illustrated's famous annual swimsuit issue.

In 2010, her career hit a new high when she was the star of an Armani Exchange campaign that included a huge billboard of her towering over 14th street in New York City for months.

2. She's from a very small town in Russia.

The Russian beauty came from very humble beginnings. In fact, her hometown is a village that is so small, it's literally not included on maps.

3. She's a dog lover.

Shayk is a famous dog lover. She has a Labrador retriever named César, after Julius Caesar, whom she has said is related to the dog featured in the film Marley & Me.

"I love animals, I have a Labrador dog, César, Italian name, like Julius Caesar, the little prince of Rome. I have a cat in Russia and as a child I had hamsters...I confess: I am in love with animals," she said during an interview with GQ.

Shayk also frequently posts pictures of and with dogs and other animals on her Instagram account.

4. She famously dated Cristiano Ronaldo for years.

Getty Images

Cooper isn't Shayk's first famous S.O. The model also dated Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous (and most lusted-after) soccer players on the planet for five years, from 2010 until 2015.

Getty Images

When the couple split in 2015, rumors spread that he had been unfaithful. Shayk seemed to confirm the rumors during an interview that years. When asked about her "perfect partner," the model said:

"It’s very simple. You have to be faithful to your other half and not have secrets. That’s my rule...He’s got to be kind, amusing and honest and he’s got to know how to treat a woman. And he’s also got to be faithful."

Getty Images

In spring of 2018, reports surfaced that Ronaldo regretted the split, was still in love with Shayk, and was jealous of her relationship with Cooper.

"Ronaldo is holding a torch for her," an unnamed friend of the soccer star was quoted as saying at the time. "He regrets the way they ended and still takes an interest in her life...He never thought Irina would ever actually leave."

6. She and Cooper have been dating since 2015.

Getty Images

Shayk and Cooper were first linked in 2015 and their relationships moved quickly. Cooper and Shayk were first spotted on a date together in New York City in April 2015 and, by November of that year, Cooper had moved into Shayk's NYC apartment.

7. She and Cooper have a child together.

Getty Images

In March of 2017, Shayk and Cooper welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lea De Seine. The couple is notoriously private, but have, on occasion, been spotted taking walks together as a family, usually with Brad pushing Lea around in a stroller.