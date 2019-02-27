If you fell in love with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sultry 2019 Oscars performance (that look! that forehead touch!), get ready to be blown away. Turns out, the two actors/singers have been gaga for each other (terrible pun, sorry) for a long time.

Over time, their effusive quotes about each other just get more and more loving. Let's take a trip down memory road and enjoy some of the best...

On their first meet-cute.

Bradley was at a benefit with his mom, according to W Magazine. "Stefani came out with her hair slicked back, and she sang ‘La Vie en Rose.’ I was blown away… I called her agent the next day and said, ‘Can I go to her house and meet her right away?’ I drove to Malibu, and we sat on her porch, and the next thing I know, I’m eating spaghetti and meatballs, and I said, ‘Can we sing a song together?’”

On hearing Bradley sing.

Lady Gaga said she was blown away, per TIME. "And as soon as I heard him sing, I stopped dead in my tracks. I knew he could play a rock star. Actually, he’s the only actor on the planet who could play this one."

On their vulnerability.

"She entrusted me with giving herself so she could reveal herself to be the actress that she is and I entrusted her that I would be able to become the musician that I was terrified to be," Bradley said in that same interview.

On their reciprocal relationship.

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Bradley said to Robert De Niro, “Lady Gaga is just kind of a revelation.” He added, “She said right from the beginning that this was going to be a bargain. ‘I’m gonna rely on you to get a performance that’s honest out of me,’ because she’d never done a film before, ‘and I’m gonna make sure you that turn into a musician, because we’re going to sing everything live.'...And she’s right. So that was terrifying, but I really relied on her."

On their love.

“I love her so deeply,” Cooper told TIME. “It’s because we were at our most vulnerable together.”

On their closeness.

"She knows everything about me—everything. There is not one thing she doesn’t know, and I believe the same for me," Cooper told Entertainment Weekly. "It’s just so funny how life works. It’s like, 'So in five years you guys will be inseparably close.'"

On her talent.

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her because that’s quite a vessel to go through,” Cooper said in an interview with Good Morning America. “Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

On their working relationship.

Lady Gaga spoke at the Toronto Film Festival. "The truth is, I made this film with Bradley because I believe in him as a filmmaker, an actor, as a screenwriter, as a musician. He has it all in spades, and I just feel very privileged to be here onstage with you tonight.”

“I am so glad you are going to see the movie,” Gaga also said. “But in a way, I wish I could give you what we all got to experience working for him, because it really was an honor and a privilege to witness.”

Later, on social media, Lady Gaga wrote, "Bradley Cooper’s ability as a director, actor and musician is astounding."

On their BFF status.

"I made a friend for life," Bradley said in People. "As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.”

During the film's promotion.

Showcasing some of the PDA that they're now famous for, Lady Gaga said, "I’m so proud to be here with my incredible director and co-star."

On Bradley getting a win.

After Bradley won “Best Director” at the National Board of Review, Lady Gaga said, "That’s one lucky Italian New York girl in that pic!"

At the Oscars.

Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram, "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."

During her acceptance speech for Best Original Song, she said, "Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us."

On working together again.

“That would be amazing,” Bradley said in the EW interview. Lady Gaga added, "If I'm lucky enough."

