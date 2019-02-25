91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Today's Top Stories
1
The Internet Reacts to the "Shallow" Performance
image
2
The Women Running for President in 2020
image
3
Is Lady Gaga Wearing the 'HTLAGITD' Necklace?
image
4
11 Fanny Packs That Will Win You Over
image
5
Sorry, But 'The Favourite' Is a Rom-Com

Did Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Almost Kiss at the Oscars?

I'M OFF THE DEEP END ABOUT THIS.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

Tonight's Academy Awards have been a rollercoaster ride, but the moment everyone was waiting for was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper recreating that moment from A Star Is Born when Gaga's character, Ally, joins Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine on stage to sing "Shallow." It was dramatic—the Oscars knew the moment needed no introduction, so they didn't give it one—and Gaga and Cooper must be really aware that the internet would love for them to be dating, because man. The tension.

The performance ended with Coops and Gagz sitting side-by-side on the piano bench Gaga was performing on, and there's only one word for what they were doing.

Nuzzling. They were nuzzling, y'all. NUZZLING.

image
Giphy

They were so close, it looked like they were about to kiss. Right up there on the Oscars stage, Stefani "Lady Gaga" Germanotta and Bradley "Managed Not to Pee Himself on Stage" Cooper almost smooched. A million fan-fictions will be written about this very moment, and I will write 150 of them, at least.

How close did they come to kissing, you ask?

image
Giphy

Close enough to make your mom blush. Close enough that '90s boy band Next wrote a song about it. Honestly, they were very close considering that Bradley Cooper's girlfriend was sitting right in front of them. The chutzpah.

And then Gaga got an Oscar, but not for "most sexual tension on the Oscars stage."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2019
image Angela Bassett, We Are Not Worthy
image The Most Awkward Moments from the 2019 Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room A Menstrual Equity Film Just Won an Oscar
image
The Most Gorgeous Oscars After-Party Looks
image Everybody Is Meme-ing This Lady Gaga Moment
91st Annual Academy Awards - Show The Internet Reacts to the "Shallow" Performance
image
All the Women Who Made Suits Work at the Oscars
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Cutest Oscars Moments Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Oscars Cuteness
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Emilia Clarke Just Debuted a *Major* New Haircut
image
Oscars Red Carpet Gave Us Valentine's Day Vibes