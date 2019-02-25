Last night, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper broke the internet—and lit the fire in all the Jackson Maine-Ally shippers' hearts—when they took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform the hit (and now Oscar-winning) song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Their duet was gorgeous, intimate, and iconic, just like the performance in the film (which, incidentally has 325 MILLION views on YouTube, so it's safe to say people, uh, like this song) and the spectacular surprise number the duo treated audiences to last month in Las Vegas at Gaga's residency concert.

The two are obviously very comfortable with each other and have performed this song countless times together (have you seen that video of Gaga belting out her part of "Shallow" at a A Star Is Born table read? Yeah, it's mesmerizing...as is Bradley Cooper's and the entire table's reaction), but that doesn't mean they wouldn't get a tidge nervous before getting up in front of a live audience that includes the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, and, you know, a few more million people at home.

Cooper held Gaga's hand as they made their way on stage (which is probably even parts for moral support and literal support—never forget the J.Law Oscar tumble of 2015) and the two delivered a gangbusters performance, no nerves in sight. After the pair completed the final warbles of shall-ow-ow and received a standing ovation from the crowd, the pair joined hands again and made their way backstage.

"Did I nail it?" Gaga asked as soon as they got off the stage, PEOPLE reports. After being assured that yeah they did, Gaga reportedly turned to Cooper and said, "I’m so fucking proud of you!" The two shared an intimate moment as they celebrated backstage, laughing, hugging, and congratulating each other as everyone descended on them, offering their own praise and quickly working to de-mic Gaga so she could get back to their seat.



There can be 100 people in a room, but after a killer Oscars performance, sometimes there are only two.

