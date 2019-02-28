Kate Middleton and Prince William are making the most of a surprise royal tour to Northern Ireland.

Kate stepped out in double blue: A light blue Mulberry cape coat that makes her look like Cinderella, and a dark blue neon dress underneath that—Kate's really feeling that color today.

In case you missed it, here's a look at another one of her outfits so far, this one in bright red.

This is the second day that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are out and about in Northern Ireland, and Kate Middleton just keeps bringing the gorgeous colors to her wardrobe. Today had been a "blue" day so far—and even better, one of her coats has a fabulous capelet that is so princessy and gorgeous, I have super royal envy right now.

Per royal reporter Rebecca English, Kate and Prince William have a busy day ahead of them. "They will spend the day in Ballymena, meeting with organisations working for future generations including the police service, the Braid Arts Centre & Sure Start, a programme that supports parents with children under 4."

Kate arrived in a baby-blue Mulberry coat— and, considering how iconic that color is for another famous Disney princess, fans immediately jumped to the association. (It's Cinderella, in case you didn't guess.) I mean, I personally feel like Kate Middleton is a Disney princess come to life? Look at that hair! You see it, right?



Rupert Sanderson Rupert Sanderson £425.00 SHOP IT

Kate channeled the neon trend YET AGAIN in a dark blue neon dress with a black belt underneath said fabulous coat. This time, it looks like the Jenny Packham blue dress that she loooooves and rewears a lot.

Update: her navy suede pumps are Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps in navy—and they're shoppable!

Here's a look at the full-length outfit:

PAUL FAITH Getty Images

And here's a better look at the outfit under the jacket:

First engagement of their second day in NI, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge met @ChiefConPSNI, police officers & staff at Hillsborough Castle where they discussed the challenging roles they undertake. @PoliceServiceNI pic.twitter.com/JTgBTETUUw — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) February 28, 2019

Two outfits, and the day's not over yet! This, added to what she wore yesterday, make for a hugely covetable tour wardrobe thus far.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE