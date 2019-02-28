image
Kate Middleton Channels Cinderella In a Mulberry Baby Blue Cape Coat

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
    • Kate stepped out in double blue: A light blue Mulberry cape coat that makes her look like Cinderella, and a dark blue neon dress underneath that—Kate's really feeling that color today.

        This is the second day that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are out and about in Northern Ireland, and Kate Middleton just keeps bringing the gorgeous colors to her wardrobe. Today had been a "blue" day so far—and even better, one of her coats has a fabulous capelet that is so princessy and gorgeous, I have super royal envy right now.

        Per royal reporter Rebecca English, Kate and Prince William have a busy day ahead of them. "They will spend the day in Ballymena, meeting with organisations working for future generations including the police service, the Braid Arts Centre & Sure Start, a programme that supports parents with children under 4."

        Kate arrived in a baby-blue Mulberry coat— and, considering how iconic that color is for another famous Disney princess, fans immediately jumped to the association. (It's Cinderella, in case you didn't guess.) I mean, I personally feel like Kate Middleton is a Disney princess come to life? Look at that hair! You see it, right?

        Rupert Sanderson
        Rupert Sanderson
        £425.00
        SHOP IT

        Kate channeled the neon trend YET AGAIN in a dark blue neon dress with a black belt underneath said fabulous coat. This time, it looks like the Jenny Packham blue dress that she loooooves and rewears a lot.

        Update: her navy suede pumps are Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps in navy—and they're shoppable!

        Here's a look at the full-length outfit:

        image
        PAUL FAITHGetty Images

        And here's a better look at the outfit under the jacket:

        Two outfits, and the day's not over yet! This, added to what she wore yesterday, make for a hugely covetable tour wardrobe thus far.

