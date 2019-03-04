Celebrating her 37th birthday, Justin Timberlake shared a sweet, heartfelt post in tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel.





Along with a selection of never-before-seen home pictures, Timberlake described Biel as “the most wonderful human”, and the “god of all smoke shows”, which is pretty much the definition of goals.





The couple have been married since 2012 and share a son together.

Sometimes you just need a little wholesome, celebrity love to brighten your morning, and does it get any cuter than Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel? The answer is absolutely not, obviously. When they’re not face-smooshing on A-list red carpets, they’re being the most down-to-earth, normal, cute couple on Instagram, and this morning JT posted an adorable tribute to his wife for her birthday.

Biel, who turned 37 on Sunday, was the subject of a collage post which the singer shared with his 54 million followers. With a whole album of loved up, behind-the-scenes family photos of the couple, Timberlake wrote: "My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new.”

Then came the world’s highest of accolades. “Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!!” JT added to his caption, signing off affectionately with: “Love, Your Huz.”

The romantic gesture from the 38-year-old singer actually comes as a returned favor after, just a few weeks ago, Biel wrote her own sweet birthday caption for Timberlake. The star of The Sinner wrote at the end of January: “You have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines…I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life.”

TimBielake (is this a thing? If not, it should be and I call royalties) have been married for six years now, having first met and reportedly flirted up a storm at the Golden Globes back in 2007. Despite temporarily calling it quits in 2011, the pair married in 2012 and later welcomed their first child, a son named Silas Randall, in 2015.

One of the most underrated cute couples in Hollywood? Fact. This is my hill and I will die on it.

