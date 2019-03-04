Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star, Sarah Rafferty, was amongst the close friends invited to a baby shower thrown for the Duchess of Sussex last month.





Rafferty, who remains close with the Duchess, described the private event to celebrate the arrival of the royal baby as “exciting”.





Earlier this month, Meghan made a secret trip to NYC to see her closest girl friends before giving birth in a matter of weeks.

It’s been a couple of weeks now since Meghan Markle took a top secret, five-night trip to NYC to celebrate the incoming royal baby with her closest friends across the pond. A couple of weeks, and I’m still not over the fact that the rest of us haven’t seen a SINGLE look at what the cute celebration looked like. Sure, we were blessed with stylish arrival photos and what seemed to be a crib delivered to the hotel, but aside from those little tidbits, it’s been kept completely under wraps. Yes, privacy is important, but so is inspiration for my Pinterest boards, okay?

With so many of her favorite people in one room to welcome her future baby, it’s sure to have been a very special day for the Duchess of Sussex. Amongst the star-studded bash were big names like Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and actress Sarah Rafferty, who starred alongside Meghan in her Suits days and has remained a good friend since.

Not giving too much away, but still confirming that it was just as magical a celebration as you guessed, Rafferty told ET what it was like to attend the royal baby shower.

“It was just very exciting,” the actress spilled at the Good for a Launch benefit, which she attended along with Meghan’s on-screen love interest, Patrick J. Adams.

Getty Images

Adams also joined in with the royal baby discussion, telling ET that he’d love to get a playdate in the diary when Harry and Meghan’s little one does eventually arrive. Adams, who welcomed his first child with wife Troian Bellisario back in October, joked that it would happen “maybe at her house, it's a little bigger," adding: “We’ve shared exactly zero tips with her, because I don't think Meghan needs any tips about anything.”



A Suits playdate? This is the spin-off episode we've all been waiting for.

