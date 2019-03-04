With weeks to go until the arrival of the royal baby, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a secret date night on Saturday.



The Duke and Duchess went unnoticed as they watched a performance of Tina: The Musical, based on the life of Tina Turner, at London’s Aldwych Theatre.



Meghan and Harry first met the cast at the Royal Variety Performance last year.

It’s just a matter of weeks until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their first child into the world, and there's nothing but midnight feeds, diapers, and (probably) the Lindo Wing planned for the foreseeable future. So, with an all-new life of parenting waiting just around the corner, the royal couple took the opportunity to enjoy a pre-baby date night on Saturday.

Proving their impressive undercover skills once again, the night out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex somehow remained top secret for the duration of their time spent in London's West End. It wasn’t until the morning after that TINA: The Musical revealed how Meghan and Harry had enjoyed the show at the city's Aldwych Theatre.

The musical, based on the life story of Tina Turner, revealed on Sunday via Instagram: “We were thrilled and honored to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night. #TinaTheMusical." As the low-key royal visit went completely unnoticed, we’ve unfortunately missed out on any cute new photos the couple stepping out together, so the musical instead shared an image from their recent visit to Morocco.

Meghan and Harry’s fun theatre trip is sure to have been in the diary for some time, as they first met the cast of the musical during their appearance at the Royal Variety Performance at the end of last year. The original line-up for the show is soon set to head to New York to open the Broadway production in the fall, so it’s likely that they planned to catch it before the cast transition.

Of course, this date night must have been a dream choice for theatre buff Meghan (maybe planned by Harry for Meghan, if you’re feeling romantic), who is still passionate about all things arts since leaving her acting career behind. Her 2019 work began with the announcement of her perfectly chosen patronage to the National Theatre.

Theatre trips are a sentimental choice for the couple, too, as one of their very earliest dates together involved an evening out at the West End. The new couple were seen making their way to watch The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, at the Gielgud Theatre back in November 2016, and have also since been to see Hamilton on a couple of different occasions.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to hear more about that musical based on the life of Princess Diana, and another reportedly about Meghan herself... Either would be an intense date night choice, to be honest.

