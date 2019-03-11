This weekend, everyone’s favorite couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to reveal that the ex-baseball star had popped the question after two years of dating. Celebrating their engagement on a romantic beach break, J.Lo unveiled a spectacular diamond ring, and their romance seemed nothing less than perfect. In fact, it’s been adorable from the outset, with the couple falling head over heels in love, celebrating each other’s success, and even blending their two families together.

However, less than 48 hours after the engagement announcement, and someone has already stepped into to burst the bubble. An ex-colleague of the former Yankees star has taken to Twitter to re-up his longtime allegations of cheating by Rodriguez (which Rodriguez hasn't commented on, seemingly choosing to ignore the allegations instead). Jose Canseco claims that 43-year-old Rodriguez has allegedly been unfaithful to J.Lo with Canseco’s ex-wife.

So, who exactly is Canseco?

Brad Mangin Getty Images

Like Rodriguez, 54-year-old Cuban-American Canseco is a fellow former New York Yankee, an outfielder and designated hitter, who officially retired from Major League baseball in May 2002.

On Sunday night, he hit Twitter to say: “Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is.”

Canseco continued: “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” before adding: “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez," and later challenging his former colleague to a “boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.”

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

The baseball star even tweeted his phone number directly to J.Lo, urging her to call for “the truth”. Two hours later, and Canseco also wrote: “I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate.”

Canseco and his ex-wife in question, Jessica Canseco (formerly Sekely), were married in 1996 and share a child, but eventually the couple divorced three years later in 1999.

These claims aren't exactly new—Canseco has alleged on previous occasions that that his fellow former Yankees colleague had an affair with his ex-wife. The claims go as far back as 2008, when Canseco was spoke publicly of how he was "pretty sure" that his wife and A-Rod had entered an affair. He also claimed in his book, Vindicated, that Rodriguez sent messages and calls to Jessica.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE