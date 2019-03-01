image
Miley Cyrus Channels Hannah Montana at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Afterparty

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    • She gave us a glimpse of the afterparty, which was blasting footage from the premiere accompanied by a very special tune—the Hannah Montana theme song.
      • Miley previously gave us a sneak peek from the show, wearing a dress literally made out of vinyl records. Go here to see the pics.

        Miley Cyrus has been teasing her appearance on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 premiere, and she did not disappoint. From sneaking backstage in drag to literally wearing a dress made out of vinyl records, she brought her trademark personality and energy. But the best part, by far, were all the Hannah Montana references during the premiere. Apparently two of the queens, Soju and Kahanna, lip synced to the Hannah Montana theme song "The Best of Both Worlds," and Miley snapped a video on her Instagram of her dancing along to her iconic tune at the Drag Race afterparty.

        It has been quite a while since Miley channeled her Disney Channel character (the show wrapped in 2011) and she has evolved like crazy since then as a singer and performer. She's also evolved her look from her days as a cute child actress. She's even said that playing the famous role was a bit damaging for her:

        I think people loved Hannah Montana because it was real, and that's because I was under there. But what was hard for me was balancing everything. When I started touring as both—I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself—I think that's probably why a little bit is wrong with me now. I mark that up as doing some damage to my psyche.

        So it's great to see that there's no hard feelings here, and that Miley is happily referring back to that old part of her life without any angst.

        During the show, Cyrus also gave insight into what had happened to her famous character: "A lot of drugs." Miley, no! My childhood! What are you doing??

        Here's the video of Miley dancing along to the footage and memorable theme song:

        Also hilarious? Miley's dancing at the after-party:

        It looks like it was, uh, a SUPER fun time.

