Miley Cyrus Just Got A Super NSFW New Tattoo

Now that she's back from a casual wedding and a casual maybe-honeymoon, Miley Cyrus is back to business as usual. And by that, I mean that she's off getting a cool new tattoo that's NSFW and pretty perfect for the singer-actress. As first spotted by Inked Magazine, Cyrus just got a delicate scripted word on her ankle—and once you see what it is, it'll make perfect sense.

First, some context: Miley loves a good tattoo. When last we checked in on the star's ink, it was for a drawing of Vegemite that she got in 2016. It may have been a symbol of luuuurrrrve for her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, who apparently used to live on the stuff growing up (he also may have gotten one on his leg to match). Apparently she's been quiet about getting new ink for the past year or so, but she has worked with artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo before, on "a small moon and script reading 'Love Yer Brain.'"

On her Instagram, Miley teased the potential new ink last night, even showing a gloved hand on her arm, leading some to speculate she was getting a new arm tattoo to match the others she has.

But apparently that was all a fakeout (or it was McCurdy admiring his previous work, maybe?). On Bang Bang NYC's Instagram Stories, there's video of Miley stepping into the chair wearing the exact same outfit, and details of McCurdy creating a small, scripted "P*ssy" on her ankle. It's delicate and ladylike...until you get to the actual word. Sounds about right: She is a vocal and creative feminist, after all, so the word is on brand (pun intended) for the star, even if she hasn't shared the exact personal meaning.

Instagram Bang Bang NYC

Instagram Bang Bang NYC

Instagram Bang Bang NYC

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE