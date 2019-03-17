The Important Piece of Advice Kate Middleton Has Lived Her Life by for More Than 20 Years

When she was in elementary school, one of Kate Middleton's favorite teachers gave her some important life advice.

The advice, to "always keep smiling," has clearly stuck with Kate through the years.

Royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl details the sweet life advice in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

Kate Middleton has an objectively amazing life—she's brilliant, beautiful, and a literal royal who gets to dedicate her days to bringing attention to worthy causes and traveling the world as a diplomat. Not. Too. Shabby.

What's the key to that success? Well, a small part of it might be found in a very important and impactful piece of advice Kate received more than 20 years ago. In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal biographer Katie Nicholl reveals that one of Kate's favorite teachers, Dr. Robert Acheson, the former headmaster of St Andrews' Prep School, passed a memorable piece of wisdom down to the future Duchess: Always keep smiling.

Nicholl writes:

"When Dr. and Mrs. Acheson left the school, Kate presented them with a teddy bear that everyone in the family had signed. She had carefully inscribed it with the words that Dr. Acheson had instilled in her: 'I'll always keep smiling.'"

"She had the most fabulous smile, and I always told her, whatever happens in life, keep smiling," Dr. Acheson explained later.

That advice has clearly stuck with Kate to this day, and her beaming smile lights up the world at every royal engagement she attends. It probably didn't hurt when it came to attracting Will's attention, either, because honestly, who doesn't want to spend time with someone who's always exuding joy?

