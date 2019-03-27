image
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Baby Break This Record Set by Prince Louis?

image
Speculation ABOUNDS about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby: When will they move in to Frogmore Cottage, considering it's currently on hold? Where will she give birth? What will the sex, and more importantly the NAME of the new baby be? How much time will the joyful new parents be taking off before they head back to royal life? But one of the sillier and funny pieces of speculation surrounds the possibility that the new royal baby will actually be the heaviest heir to the throne on record, per HELLO!.

To be clear, this is all in good fun. Plus, historically birth rates have risen over time. Aside from people who are betting on these various odds, this is all just fun speculation about what the new baby is going to look like when we first get a good look at him or her.

The new baby would have to beat Prince Louis, who currently holds the title of heaviest heir at 8 pounds, seven ounces, when he was born in 2018. He edged out sister Charlotte by 4 ounces and his brother George by only 1 ounce—sorry George—to be Prince Charles' heaviest grandchild to date. Louis was also the heaviest royal in a century of royal births, which is really saying something. Also: adorable! (If you didn't think I wasn't going to take this opportunity to show you cute baby photos, you don't know me at all.)

Of course, there have been bigger royal babies, just not ones that might be in line to the throne. Apparently Mike and Zara Tindall's baby Lena, who came into the world in June of last year, holds that title: 9 pounds 3 ounces.

In second place is Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter Savannah, at 8 pounds 8 ounces.

Also, I see clearly who's won the competition of CUTEST baby. Hint: It's all of them, by a landslide.

