Meghan Markle had a baby shower with close friends in NYC last month.



The Palace apparently told her that a "flashy baby shower" isn't typically how the royals do baby showers.

Remember when Meghan surprised royal fans and had her first baby shower with close friends in NYC last month à la paparazzi, swag bags, and a fancy lunch? Same, and apparently the Palace warned her that the royals don't have "flashy" baby showers.

“Meghan is still struggling with the press in London. She was made aware that Kensington Palace and the royal family, that’s not the way they do it with a big, flashy baby shower like the one she had in NYC,” a source told US Weekly. The source also notes that the Duchess didn't receive “a scolding” for her party, but was told that it's not exactly the norm for royals.

Then again, it's not exactly the norm to have an American duchess, either.

Last week, the Queen's former spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter, called the baby shower "a bit over the top." “Baby showers, it’s very much an American thing. We don’t do it here in the U.K.," he told US Weekly. "It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there.”



Meghan will apparently have a second baby shower in the U.K. Though, if it hasn't happened yet, she'll be cutting it pretty close to her due date next month.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE