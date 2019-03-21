image
The Queen's Former Press Secretary Called Meghan's Baby Shower "Over the Top"

image
By Rachel Epstein
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019
James DevaneyGetty Images
  • In February, Meghan Markle celebrated her baby shower in NYC with close friends.
  • Though it was a private event, the Duchess was spotted hanging out with friends across the city all weekend.
  • The Queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, called the baby shower "a bit over the top."

    Last month, Meghan Markle celebrated her baby shower in NYC with some of her closest friends, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney, and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at The Mark Hotel in NYC. Royal fans were surprised to see the weekend of festivities so public, and now the Queen's former spokesperson is weighing in as well—calling the shower "over the top."

    Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's press secretary until 2000, told US Weekly, “Baby showers, it’s very much an American thing. We don’t do it here in the U.K. It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there.”

    He continued, “Meghan is American and she does things the American way”—which, like, he's not wrong. Meghan is American, so it makes sense that she would want to follow American tradition.

    Though she originally flew to the States incognito, the Duchess didn't exactly try to hide her tea date with Mulroney, her dinner with Serena Williams, and the baby crib delivered to her as a present. It's unclear whether or not a second baby shower is still happening in London.

    Either way, it's Meghan's baby and she can do what she wants. Let the Duchess live!

