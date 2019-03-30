Hanna
Sophie Turner Says She's "In Love" With Her 'X-Men' Costar Tye Sheridan and Joe Jonas Is Totally Okay With It

image
Getty Images
  • During an interview at WonderCon this weekend, X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan professed their "love" for each other offscreen.
    • The actors play love interests Jean Grey and Scott Summers in the film and joked that their romance was offscreen as well and that Sophie's fiancé, Joe Jonas, knew about their love and was "fine with it."
      • In a more serious moment, Sophie revealed that she and Tye are good friends off-screen (and nothing more, obviously).

        Sophie Turner is in love with two men. One of those men is her fiancé, Joe Jonas. The other is her X-Men: Dark Phoenix costar, Tye Sheridan.

        Of course, one of those is an actual real love and one of them is onscreen romance/offscreen friendship, but the former is secure enough to never get jealous of the latter, which is good, considering Sophie's line of work.

        Sophie and Tye, who play love interests Jean Grey and Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) in Dark Phoenix, made at appearance at WonderCon 2019 in Anaheim, California this weekend to promote the movie and spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their ~chemistry~.

        "I mean, we're in love," Sophie joked when asked about how she and Tye connect offscreen.

        Tye didn't miss a beat, jumping in with, "I'm in love with Soph."

        "And I'm completely in love with him," Sophie confirmed, maintaining a perfect deadpan expression for a beat before smiling and adding, "[Joe] knows, he's fine with it."

        Lolz, right? Then Sophie gave a serious answer about her friendship with Tye:

        "We're like, such good friends, and I've always said to Tye, he's my best onscreen boyfriend I've ever had. And it's just so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone that you're sharing such intimate scenes with. It's really important to have that connection."

        Awwww.

