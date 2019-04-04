MCX110118_092
Did Emilia Clarke Drop a Hint About 'Game of Thrones' With Her Premiere Look?

The lewk is all ice, no fire.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
    • Pink eyeshadow, plum lip, slightly dark hair with a hint of blue, and a gorgeous Valentino dress: She's all ice, despite being usually associated with "fire" as the Mother of Dragons on the show.

        Emilia Clarke might be Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, but on last night's Season 8 premiere, she was all ice. She debuted an icy blue Valentino dress (with intriguing text on the bust: "Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms."), a very trendy pink eyeshadow paired with a plum lip, and a refresh to her brunette hair with just a hint of blue in a twisty updo that channeled her iconic GoT role.

        Could this be a clue about how her character ends up on the show?? There's a crazy fan theory—no spoilers here, but you can read it here—that might point to something big. (Also, it's probably nothing and Emilia is just channeling her usual high-fashion self, but I'll take anything at this point. All signs are pointing to the final season being kind of traumatic.)

        Emilia's stylist, Jenny Cho, said, "For tonights look, I wanted to incorporate a braid as a nod to #DaenerysTargaryen the queen of dragons." It's such a cool look, channeling the spines on one of her dragons.

        She didn't specify, but I also think Emilia might have dyed her hair just a shade or two darker. Here's the most recent post on Emilia's Instagram before the premiere, and it looks lighter (and less blue-ish) to me:

        It miiiight just be a trick of the light or her roots growing in, but I think it might be intentional. Which would be incredible, because it totally matches her dress. That's fashion matching on a level I've never attempted before.

        Here's a look at the full outfit:

        image
        Getty Images

        In the past, Emilia has been honest about how the beautiful platinum locks she had to sport as a part of playing Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen really damaged her hair. "[My] hair was, like, dying! I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair!” she told Harper's Bazaar.

        Although to be fair, she did choose to dye her hair—normally, it's a wig. But Emilia told Vanity Fair, "F*ck it—it’s the last season. I’m going to dye my hair blonde." (Cue her being recognized 10000 times more often.)

