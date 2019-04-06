After more than six months of renovations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home, Frogmore Cottage, is finally ready.

The couple has moved to the Windsor residence in anticipation of their first child's arrival.

According to People, the renovations to the property included a new green-energy center, springy "floating floor" (for yoga), and nontoxic paint on the inside and "a fresh new white exterior, modern windows and a darker roof," on the outside.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially made the move to Windsor. The royal couple have moved into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, after months of renovations. According to People, the renovations to the property included a new green-energy center, springy "floating floor" (for yoga), and nontoxic paint.

“They’ll enjoy it much more in Windsor,” a family friend told the publication. “They feel claustrophobic in their place in Kensington Palace.”

The outside of the residence, located in Windsor about 25 miles outside of London, also got a facelift in the form of "a fresh new white exterior, modern windows and a darker roof," according to People.

While photos of the interior might never be available (at least not while Harry and Meghan are living there), new photos showing the outside of the recently renovated cottage are available.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

According to People's source, the move is a freeing and very healthy one for the couple. “I presume it must be nice to get out and away,” the source said. “Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing.”

We're sure that Meghan and Harry (and, soon, Baby Sussex) will be very happy at Frogmore Cottage.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE