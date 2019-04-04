After a long five months, a royal source told HELLO! that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now ready to move in to their new home, Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan and Harry are doing A LOT of changes to the residence, including making it incredibly eco-friendly, so the project has been significantly delayed.

It does, however, make sense that such a long time has elapsed since the start of work: Frogmore was apparently "dilapidated."

Update, 10:45 a.m.: According to royal news editor Chris Ship, the Sussexes have reportedly moved into Frogmore Cottage! The rumors and hints were potentially true after all.

According to the accompanying ITV article, "The couple have been living in Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace since they got married—but it’s thought they wanted more privacy for their new family as well as more space."

Great news for the couple—they can FINALLY settle into their new digs, get acquainted with the place, put some stuff away, and get ready for the big big day.

Here's the announcement:

NEW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Kensington Palace - and are now in their new home at Frogmore Cottage. Just in time, before the baby is born later this month 👶https://t.co/43lU5t0Wls — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 4, 2019

Original post: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been patiently waiting for five months while their new home, Frogmore Cottage, undergoes major renovations. The project has been delayed significantly as the "mammoth" work that needed to get done, combined with Harry and Meghan's careful thought-making processes, led to even longer work. But there are finally some signs that the wait is finally over—and just in time, considering their new baby's probable due date at the end of this month.

As a royal source explained to HELLO!, "They had always hoped to move in by early April and they are understandably keen to get settled in before the baby arrives." Now, just because they're ready doesn't mean the house is ready, but these whispers are the first we're hearing of the work being done. So, it's a small sign, but a good one.

Another clue? Meghan's makeup artist Daniel Martin isn't staying at Kensington Palace—he's in England for a visit with his friend and client—and is instead staying at Dean Street Townhouse. "Last time Daniel was in the city, the former actress invited him to her home in Kensington Palace, where the royal whipped up everyone's favourite brunch order—avocado on toast."

Again, this could be nothing, as people stay in different hotels all the time; Dean Street Townhouse isn't far away from Kensington Palace, either. But it could mean that Meghan and Harry aren't actually connected to/living in Kensington anymore. Obviously, no one's talking officially.

The fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also recently split households officially from Kate Middleton and Prince William and created their own Instagram (no Twitter for the Sussexes) was also a good sign that things were happening on the house front.

At this point, they deserve to settle in, so I can't wait for those movers to finally come. Their bags HAVE to be packed, right?

