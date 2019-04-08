Katie Holmes apparently loves art, going to the Metropolitan Museum with boyfriend Jamie Foxx, supporting art causes, and even dialing up her fashion lately.

But she channeled art in a new way, showing off a painted canvas tote that either she or Suri (a budding artist) created—channeling the eco-friendly fashion trend in the process.

Katie has really been on a roll, lately, in terms of fashion. Here's her latest look.

Katie Holmes has been channeling a fun fashion aesthetic recently, and I've been loving her new lewk. On her Instagram this weekend, she gave us another glimpse of her style, posting a cute photo of a hand-painted tote bag with bright paint splotches in an abstract print. She captioned the photo with hearts and the folded hands emoji.

Now, it's unclear whether she painted the bag, or her daughter did. Apparently the artist in the family is Suri, whom Katie captured painting way back in 2015, calling her an artist and saying they were creating together. Their mother-daughter time together is really sweet to watch; What would be so cute would be if Suri made the bag for her mom, or if they went out in matching handmade tote bags.

Interestingly, the last time we saw Katie and boyfriend Jamie Foxx (who also has a great relationship with Suri) together, they were strolling down the streets of New York and headed into the Metropolitan Museum. During the holidays last year, Katie went wild, giving us all photographic glimpses of how she celebrates Christmas in the city. Apparently, she supports and loves art in all its forms, so it makes sense she would channel her creative passion at home, too.

What's amazing is that this is totally a look anyone can recreate with a plain tote bag, some fabric paint, and some wide brushes to make the wide, splotchy effect. I would 100% be interested in sprucing up my tote bags (of which I have soooo many) with a little colorful flair. Plus, a tote bag is an essential item to tap into the sustainable fashion trend, as it's less wasteful than a plastic bag.

Here's the image of the canvas bag:

And here's the image of Suri:

So, if we happen to get photos Katie on the streets of New York in a fabulous, painted bag, we'll know she did it herself!

