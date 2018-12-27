image
Katie Holmes Has Been Sharing Rare Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses of Her Holiday Celebrations

image
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

Katie Holmes, true to form, hasn't been giving us many details about her personal life over the holidays. Compared to celebs like J. Lo who proudly posts photos of matching pjs with her boyfriend and family, Holmes is quiet about her life with daughter Suri Cruise and boyfriend Jamie Foxx. But she has been sharing a few sweet snaps that give us just enough detail to see how she's celebrating—quietly, with family, and in her New York home.

A few days ago, Holmes thanked her family for her birthday celebrations and gifts, showing off a very sparkly tennis bracelet. Could that be from Jamie Foxx?? We know she went to dinner at Serendipity with him (in an amazing cardigan), but the photo looks like it's not from that night. Considering how tight-lipped Holmes can be, this could be a big hint about her longtime love.

Holmes has been out and about in the city in the run-up to Christmas. On Saturday, she posted an artsy photo of Suri laying back amongst a hanging flower display:

View this post on Instagram

#peace #nature #art 💕

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Walking around the city, Holmes snapped a photo of the pretty holiday lights:

View this post on Instagram

#holiday #instaworthy 🎄⛄️❄️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

She gave us a hint of how her year has gone (and the presents she can likely expect for being so good!):

View this post on Instagram

⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Holmes posted a picture of the family dog (who, I think, is named Honey). Like all dogs, Honey looks thoroughly unimpressed to be part of these holiday shenanigans:

View this post on Instagram

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

And finally, yesterday, Holmes showed us her darling Charlie Brown tree, with a fuller, more traditional one behind it. Is this Suri's tree??

View this post on Instagram

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

