Late last week, there were rumblings about a Netflix special with a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé's epic Coachella performance. The Beyhive is always on edge when it comes to Beyoncé (and understandably so—we'll never forget December 13, 2013), but it looks like we were on to something. Aptly titled Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, the 2 hour, 17 minute-long documentary will take fans from the early days of planning for the performance to the long nights of strenuous practice to Beychella itself.

On Monday, Netflix dropped a full-length trailer for Homecoming on its social media:

I’m not playing with BEYONCÉ nor NETFLIX. This #Beychella or #Homecoming is a lie (until proven otherwise)! pic.twitter.com/gVx3iqse0K — Very Gay Blige (@DerriusMPH) April 7, 2019

The #beyhive atm:

- Is it Beyoncé?

- Is there gonna be a trailer?

- What day of the week is April 17?

- Is it gonna be released at midnight?

- Is it really Beyoncé?

- Am I crazy?

- Maybe it’s not Beyoncé? #beychella #homecoming #beyoncé pic.twitter.com/DK3K58CiIi — ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG (@phil_v_d_k) April 7, 2019

An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL — Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019

Suspicions were confirmed, and panic/excitement ensued.

BEYONCÉ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — THE HOOD ORACLE (@emoblackthot) April 8, 2019

Me, just a few weeks ago: NETFLIX YALL ARE SO TRASH!



Me, after Netflix announces #BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/KVyxvCn0Bn — Olga Marina Segura (@OlgaMSegura) April 8, 2019

The trailer, featuring the voice of the illustrious icon Maya Angelou, was nothing short of amazing. We (finally!) got a better look at Rumi and Sir, our niece and nephew in our heads:

Rumi and Sir Carter from #BeyonceHomecoming trailer



Awwww💛💛💛💛: pic.twitter.com/I0cjYXaSBM — Scene Cut 🎬 (@SCENECUT) April 8, 2019

And Miss Blue Ivy reminded us once again that the blood of a diva is coursing through her veins:

True fans of Beyoncé operate on this law of nature: if you stay ready, you won't have to get ready. If there's one thing we know about Mrs. Knowles-Carter, it's that she loves a good surprise, and this documentary could be the first of many more to come.



idk but i feel like homecoming isn’t the only thing beyoncé is dropping on april 17th#BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/ACsXtpVt3o — Jamil Oscar (@JAMILOSC) April 8, 2019

Me unsurprised if Beyonce decides to drop an album the same day as her movie #BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/No3QYhivmi — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) April 8, 2019

It's time to get in formation. Beyoncé is here.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé will be available to stream on Netflix on April 17.

