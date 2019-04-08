image
Netflix Dropped the First Trailer for Beyoncé's New Coachella Documentary

I can't believe Beyoncé saved Mondays.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

Late last week, there were rumblings about a Netflix special with a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé's epic Coachella performance. The Beyhive is always on edge when it comes to Beyoncé (and understandably so—we'll never forget December 13, 2013), but it looks like we were on to something. Aptly titled Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, the 2 hour, 17 minute-long documentary will take fans from the early days of planning for the performance to the long nights of strenuous practice to Beychella itself.

On Monday, Netflix dropped a full-length trailer for Homecoming on its social media:

Suspicions were confirmed, and panic/excitement ensued.

The trailer, featuring the voice of the illustrious icon Maya Angelou, was nothing short of amazing. We (finally!) got a better look at Rumi and Sir, our niece and nephew in our heads:

And Miss Blue Ivy reminded us once again that the blood of a diva is coursing through her veins:

True fans of Beyoncé operate on this law of nature: if you stay ready, you won't have to get ready. If there's one thing we know about Mrs. Knowles-Carter, it's that she loves a good surprise, and this documentary could be the first of many more to come.

It's time to get in formation. Beyoncé is here.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé will be available to stream on Netflix on April 17.

