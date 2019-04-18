It was announced Wednesday that Chrissy Teigen made "The 100 Most Influential People List" in this year's TIME issue.

Chrissy was kind of bummed she didn't get a cover, but never fear—fans came to the "rescue."

This isn't the first time Chrissy's been honored: See also, being named unofficial Mayor of Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen got a huge honor from TIME when they released their "The 100 Most Influential People" list—and she was on it. Eric Ripert wrote, in part, "What I love most about Chrissy Teigen is that she’s very much herself. She may be glamorous and an icon in elegance, but she’s extremely approachable and warm." Ummmm, same.

Chrissy was, understandably, delighted, thanking both TIME and Ripert for the incredible honor. She was a little bummed she didn't get a cover but had an immediate solution: "Can someone photoshop me onto the cover I didn’t get one feel free to use any photo" she wondered aloud to her fans. Note: Never do this unless you're prepared to deal with what fans give you.

Surprise, surprise, fans immediately came to the rescue, photoshopping an amazing photo of Chrissy to give her a very dorky, silly cover of her very own:

you said any photo so I'd like to think you saw this coming



(congrats chrissy!!) pic.twitter.com/FXpt1wWXco — Char 🏳️‍🌈🌈🎶🦖🦕💜✨🖖🏻🌌 (@CharCubed) April 17, 2019

"I'd like to think you saw this coming," wrote the creator @CharCubed. And Chrissy, understandably, was delighted—proving that she's totally deserving of her Top 100 title for being so real and warm to her fans.

wowowowowowow I love it thank you!!! https://t.co/PNyV6B0P3L — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2019

Then, of course, trolls came rushing in—apparently because Chrissy uses swear words, she shouldn't be an influential person? Didn't everyone on the Top 100 list swear at some point in their lives?—and Chrissy shut them down immediately.

Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? Fuck you. 😁 https://t.co/wETBvafAzo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

You tell 'em, Chrissy.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE