Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Showed Up to 'Avengers: Endgame' Looking Super-Sexy

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Joe ScarniciGetty Images
    • It was their first movie premiere as a married couple, and they looked stunning in Saint Laurent. Miley brought a little edge, too, of course.

        Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere—Liam to support his brother Chris, who plays Thor, Miley as his stylish plus-one—and, true to form, the pair turned it up in matching Saint Laurent. It's their first film premiere since quietly getting married in December 2018, and the two gave us sexy, sexy energy on the red carpet.

        Miley's YSL dress had a cutout right at the abdomen, underneath her chest (ugh, I wish I could pull something like that off but let the record show that I CANNOT), and was black with just a hint of sexy silver sparkle. Miley's still channeling her Hannah Montana hair with long, beachy locks and trendy copper eyeshadow. In a few of the images, it looked like Miley and Liam were even play-fighting as she pushed his hand away from hugging her, but it was all in good fun because the rest of the photos were fire emoji.

        There was self-boob-grabbing:

        image
        Miley CyrusInstagram

        There was also licking happening (bahahaha):

        image
        Jeff KravitzGetty Images

        Annnnnd just in case we were worried (I wasn't), a closer inspection reveals Miley's marijuana leaf and middle finger necklaces.

        image
        Miley CyrusInstagram

        She's still the same old Miley (bless). One of the things I love about this couple is that Liam is clearly a bit more low-key but is totally down for Miley's OTT shenanigans.

