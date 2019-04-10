Miley Cyrus just (jokingly) fueled speculation about a potential pregnancy with husband Liam Hemsworth by wondering what their kid would be like.

Spoiler alert: "so f*ckin extra." She paired the sentiment with a throwback photo from The Last Song of her and Liam staring wistfully into the distance.

Miley has already had to address pregnancy rumors in the past, which she did with some fabulous puns and a sarcastic sense of humor.

Miley Cyrus just responded to pregnancy rumors a couple months saying no, she's not, leave her alone. But in an intriguing twist, Miley posted on her Instagram Stories last night referring to what her and new husband Liam Hemsworth's child would be like—"so f*ckin extra," apparently.

The singer-actress-personality posted a photo from The Last Song, which is where she and Liam met nearly a decade ago. In the shot, the two are staring wistfully out at (the ocean? Maybe?) something. Miley captioned the photo: "Our child would be so f*ckin extra lol" and "Like....why." Underneath, she wrote, "soooomooooody."

Miley has really been digging a good throwback photo recently, and just dyed her hair Hannah Montana blonde to match. So, very likely, this is not Miley's surreptitious hint that she and Liam are expecting and more like Miley looking back and trolling herself on her old roles.

In January, Miley posted, "I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us'...we’re happy for us too!" she said. "Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg." (This was a punny response to that world-famous, record-breaking Instagram egg, in case that was confusing to you. January was a weird month.)

Here's her Instagram Story:

Miley Cyrus Instagram

To be honest, if I had to shut down rumors of being pregnant every time I had a large meal, which happens quite a bit, I would be exhausted. So the fact that Miley is leaning in, in the best way, shows she has a better attitude about the whole thing than I ever would.

