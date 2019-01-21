You already spend half your life telling people that you were absolutely, categorically destined to be royalty, and that you just unfortunately missed the boat when it comes to handsome, single British princes? Well, if this isn’t all the proof you need that you’re Duchess material, then I don’t know what is. Turns out Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle spends her weekends EXACTLY like you do—eating delicious, avocado-based brunches with her nearest and dearest friends. See, you’re practically an expert Duchess already.

It’s extremely rare that the outside world is given a glimpse into the royal family’s off-duty weekends. But, on Sunday, makeup artist Daniel Martin offered a subtle sneak peek into what a little bit of off-duty Duchess life really looks like.

Martin became a famous name last year when it was revealed that he’d been the mastermind behind Meghan’s beautiful wedding day makeup look. As well as being responsible for that perfect glowing skin, he’s also been a close friend to the Duchess of Sussex since her pre-royal days as an actress.

The pair have clearly kept in touch, as Martin visited Meghan over the weekend. The first clue came on his Instagram stories, when he wrote: “Weekend in London with my M” followed by a red heart.



Later, to his main feed, the makeup artist shared a snap of their Instagram-worthy brunch, complete with tea, avocado toast, and chocolate truffles. “Back to our Tig days…” Martin wrote, referring to Meghan’s now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. “Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!”

It’s no real surprise that the Duchess can effortlessly whip up a perfect brunch. She once declared on The Tig that she “lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados”, and has since chosen to focus her royal work on some food-related causes. As part of her charity cookbook, released back in September, Meghan even chose to include a recipe for her “very favorite” avocado and green chilli dip.

Let it now be known that her full, official title is in fact Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Weekend Avocado Toast Whisperer, Tea Brewer, Chocolate Truffle Provider.

