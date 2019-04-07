image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Already Hosted Their First Guest at Frogmore Cottage

image
Getty Images
  • Even though they've only officially lived in Windsor for a few days now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already hosted their first houseguest at their new abode, Frogmore Cottage.
    • Daniel Martin, Meghan’s makeup artist (and the genius behind her perfect wedding beauty look) visited the couple in Windsor and blew up his Instagram Story with pictures from his visit.
      • Harry and Meghan had Frogmore Cottage renovated for six months before they moved in, and the newly-remodeled home now includes a green-energy center, a springy "floating floor" for yoga, and baby-friendly nontoxic paint.

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have wasted no time at all settling into their Windsor life. The couple has only been living in their new home, Frogmore Cottage, for a few days, and they've already hosted a houseguest.

        Daniel Martin, Meghan’s makeup artist (he's behind her perfect wedding beauty look) and good friend, visited the couple in Windsor and blew up his Instagram Story with the receipts.

        Of course, Daniel, like any royal confidant, knew better than to post any photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves or of the inside of their newly-remodeled home (which is apparently swanky AF, complete with a green-energy center, a springy "floating floor" for yoga, and baby-friendly nontoxic paint). He did, however, share some pictures of his adventures in Windsor, the town Harry and Meghan now call home.

        In one photo, Daniel showed off the Windsor Royal Shopping centre, which, according to ET Canada, is mere steps away from Frogmore Cottage.

        image
        Instagram

        In another, the makeup artist just teased fans with a picture of a Windsor street and the cryptic caption, "Hmm???"

        image
        Getty Images

        Jealous yet? Yeah, same.

