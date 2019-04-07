Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Already Hosted Their First Guest at Frogmore Cottage

Even though they've only officially lived in Windsor for a few days now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already hosted their first houseguest at their new abode, Frogmore Cottage.

Daniel Martin, Meghan’s makeup artist (and the genius behind her perfect wedding beauty look) visited the couple in Windsor and blew up his Instagram Story with pictures from his visit.

Harry and Meghan had Frogmore Cottage renovated for six months before they moved in, and the newly-remodeled home now includes a green-energy center, a springy "floating floor" for yoga, and baby-friendly nontoxic paint.

In one photo, Daniel showed off the Windsor Royal Shopping centre, which, according to ET Canada, is mere steps away from Frogmore Cottage.

In another, the makeup artist just teased fans with a picture of a Windsor street and the cryptic caption, "Hmm???"

Jealous yet? Yeah, same.

