The Royal Fab Four Have Reunited for Their First Joint Project Since Splitting Households

Their new mental health scheme, Shout, is looking for volunteers.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    Forget the Avengers; there’s a new all-powerful squad in town who are reuniting for the common good, and that squad is the royal fab four. For the first time since announcing that they would be splitting households, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are teaming up on a joint project— and it’s for an incredible cause.

    On Friday, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and new mom Meghan Markle officially announced the launch of their new joint venture, Shout. A 24 hour text service for young people in the UK, the helpline aims to connect those struggling with their mental health with trained volunteers, who can help them at their moment of crisis.

    The inspiring service backed by the royals will see volunteers (supported by clinical professionals) on hand to reply to texts from people suffering from mental health issues such as suicidal thoughts, abuse, bullying or relationship problems.

    image
    Getty Images

    While Meghan and Harry are currently a little tied up with their new arrival (and a trip to the Hague for the Invictus Games), William and Kate were on hand at Kensington Palace on Thursday to explain all. On behalf of the fab four, the Duke of Cambridge said in a launch video: "Over the past few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes and Harry, Meghan, Catherine and I have been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future.”

    William went on to appeal for more volunteers for Shout, saying: "At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow and allow us to support more people in crisis. We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special.”

    View this post on Instagram

    Today in the UK, a critical new 24/7 text helpline has launched - @giveusashoutinsta This free text messaging helpline is a private, silent and trusted way, for those experiencing mental health challenges to find a safe space to seek help and support. This is an extension of the @heads_together initiative backed by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Earlier last year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began supporting this vital program behind the scenes by hosting a meeting at Kensington Palace with contributors and partners. Last November, Their Royal Highnesses also made a surprise visit to meet with a group of Shout volunteers, and participated in a panel with mental health activist @bryonygordon hearing firsthand how the volunteers have found making the connection with vulnerable texters, a majority of whom are under 25, so rewarding - helping to get them through a moment of crisis to a calmer place, and giving them courage to find longer-term support. Powered by a team of trained volunteers, Shout has already quietly enlisted and trained 1,000 volunteers over the last 12 months, whom in turn have helped 60,000 people. SHOUT is modeled on @crisistextline in the US, which since 2013 has processed more than 100 million messages, Shout is the largest initiative of The Royal Foundation to date, in partnership with @heads_together. Tapping into the UK’s volunteer community, Shout aims to recruit 3,000 additional volunteers by the end of the year. Mobilizing a volunteer community with this innovative use of technology will go a long way in helping people get the critical help they need, often in the darkest of times, when those are privately and silently suffering and afraid to seek help. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.giveusashout.org Be the change you wish to see in the world.

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    It’s a cause close to home for both royal couples, who have each long championed the importance of mental health awareness and speaking out on the topic. Prince Harry only recently announced a joint Apple TV project with Oprah on the subject, while he, Prince William and Kate began the Heads Together campaign back in 2017. Meghan has also spoken candidly and openly about taking measures to protect her own mental health from the effects of social media.

    Shout was launched in partnership with the U.S.'s Crisis Text Line. Residents of the U.K. should visit giveusashout.org to learn more, while residents of the U.S. should visit crisistextline.org.

    Nothing but respect for MY royal fab four.

