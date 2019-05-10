The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have teamed up on their latest project to launch a brand new mental health campaign for young people.



Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed on Friday that Shout will be a 24-hour service, designed to connect people in need with trained volunteers.



It’s the first time that the royal fab four have united on a joint venture since the two princes split their households.

Forget the Avengers; there’s a new all-powerful squad in town who are reuniting for the common good, and that squad is the royal fab four. For the first time since announcing that they would be splitting households, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are teaming up on a joint project— and it’s for an incredible cause.

On Friday, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and new mom Meghan Markle officially announced the launch of their new joint venture, Shout. A 24 hour text service for young people in the UK, the helpline aims to connect those struggling with their mental health with trained volunteers, who can help them at their moment of crisis.

The inspiring service backed by the royals will see volunteers (supported by clinical professionals) on hand to reply to texts from people suffering from mental health issues such as suicidal thoughts, abuse, bullying or relationship problems.

Getty Images

While Meghan and Harry are currently a little tied up with their new arrival (and a trip to the Hague for the Invictus Games), William and Kate were on hand at Kensington Palace on Thursday to explain all. On behalf of the fab four, the Duke of Cambridge said in a launch video: "Over the past few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes and Harry, Meghan, Catherine and I have been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future.”

I am proud to announce the launch of @GiveUsAShout, a new 24-7 textline that supports people who need advice in a tough moment.



At the heart of Shout will be an incredible national volunteer community — I hope you will join us, and be part of something very special #GiveUsAShout pic.twitter.com/SgeCGtie1q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 10, 2019

William went on to appeal for more volunteers for Shout, saying: "At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow and allow us to support more people in crisis. We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special.”

It’s a cause close to home for both royal couples, who have each long championed the importance of mental health awareness and speaking out on the topic. Prince Harry only recently announced a joint Apple TV project with Oprah on the subject, while he, Prince William and Kate began the Heads Together campaign back in 2017. Meghan has also spoken candidly and openly about taking measures to protect her own mental health from the effects of social media.

Shout was launched in partnership with the U.S.'s Crisis Text Line. Residents of the U.K. should visit giveusashout.org to learn more, while residents of the U.S. should visit crisistextline.org.

Nothing but respect for MY royal fab four.

