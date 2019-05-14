Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave birth to their first child, a healthy baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday 6 May.



While Archie has met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, he is yet to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Royal sources say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will finally meet their nephew early this week.

Officially now eight days old, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has been taking it pretty easy this week since arriving into the world. The first child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was born on Monday 6 May, and the family have been enjoying some quiet time and all-important privacy at their home in Frogmore Cottage since the arrival.

So far, baby Archie has only really been accepting visitors when they’re legit monarchs, because that’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s met Their Royal Highnesses, his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his great grandfather, Prince Philip, and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was also present for the special occasion. Aside from that day, mom and baby have been resting, while dad got back to royal duty almost straight away.

But fans have been eagerly anticipating one royal family reunion in particular, and wondering when Archie Harrison will meet his aunt and uncle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the first time.

The royal schedule has been busy since his birth, but royal reporters have now claimed that Will and Kate will head to Frogmore Cottage to meet their adorable nephew early this week—which might very well be today. Royal commentator Omid Scobie said: “Sources confirm that Prince William and Duchess Kate will be meeting baby Archie for the first time early this week. Grandfather Prince Charles will be paying a visit a few days later.”

When news of little Archie's arrival broke, Will and Kate addressed it at the King's Cup Regatta launch, saying: “Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down.”

Kate added: "We're looking forward to meeting him ... these next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best.”

It makes total sense that the rest of the family would be considerately leaving Meghan and Harry to enjoy the first magical few days of their son. But let’s get this show on the road, guys—new family portrait please.

