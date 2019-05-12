Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Picture of Archie in Honor of Mother's Day

In honor of Mother's Day in the United States and other countries around the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a tribute post on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet message and a brand new, never-before-seen photo of their son, Archie Harrison, on social media in honor of the occasion.

The photo features Prince Diana's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots.

Today is Mother's Day in the United States and in several other countries around the world. Even though it isn't Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the day anyway.

In honor of Meghan's first Mother's Day with baby Archie Harrison, the couple posted a touching tribute to mothers everywhere (and a brand new, never-before-seen picture of Archie Harrison and Meghan) on Instagram.

The photo shows Archie's delicate, soft little baby feet cupped gently in Meghan's hands, set against a gorgeous background of green leaves and Princess Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots, in the background.

In their caption accompanying the photo, Harry and Meghan wrote:

Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.



Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.



Look at the beautiful picture yourself:

