Believe it or not, it's been one whole year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (You can get a full recap of all the festivities here, and reminisce on Meg's gorgeous wedding dress.) A lot has happened in 365 days (hi, baby Archie!) and, naturally, the couple will take the day to reflect on how much their lives have changed the past year.

It's unclear what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing exactly on the day of their anniversary, but they did post a sweet message on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account reflecting on the monumental day one year ago.

The caption read, "Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

Yesterday, Prince Harry attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St. George's Chapel, but Meghan was a no-show (more on that here)—likely because she gave birth less than two weeks ago.

However Meg and Harry choose to celebrate their big day (perhaps a night in roasting a chicken?), they'll definitely be spending it with their new bundle of joy, Archie Harrison.

