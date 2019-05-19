Kate Middleton Shares "Heartbreaking" Parenting Struggle at the Chelsea Flower Show

This week, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton debuted her Back to Nature Garden.

The Duchess of Cambridge helped design the new garden along with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White.

According to Express, Kate spoke with parents and caretakers before working on the design and identified a "heartbreaking" parenting struggle that she hopes the garden might help solve.

This week, Kate Middleton unveiled her Back to Nature Garden, which she helped design with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White.

As part of her research for the project, Kate said she spoke with parents and other caretakers about helping children grow through time spent outdoors. According to Express, before the Garden's debut, Kate explained her process:

"It has been reaffirming and immensely heartening to hear from the parents and carers you work with about what they need, and what they want for the children in their care.



It was abundantly clear—universally —that regardless of location, demographic or circumstance, all parents share the wish for their children to grow up happy, healthy, and equipped to be able to take every opportunity that comes their way.

"It is heartbreaking to know that there is a long way to go to realizing this wish."

Kate also shared a sweet Instagram post and a photo of herself smiling on a swing in honor of the Back to Nature Garden's debut.

"In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults," Kate said in the post, via Kensington Palace.

