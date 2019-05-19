image
Kate Middleton Shares "Heartbreaking" Parenting Struggle at the Chelsea Flower Show

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

  • This week, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton debuted her Back to Nature Garden.
    • The Duchess of Cambridge helped design the new garden along with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White.
      • According to Express, Kate spoke with parents and caretakers before working on the design and identified a "heartbreaking" parenting struggle that she hopes the garden might help solve.

        This week, Kate Middleton unveiled her Back to Nature Garden, which she helped design with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White. The Duchess of Cambridge took on the project as a way to help encourage children to spend more time outdoors and, according to Kate herself, this goal is part of a "heartbreaking" struggle for parents everywhere.

        As part of her research for the project, Kate said she spoke with parents and other caretakers about helping children grow through time spent outdoors. According to Express, before the Garden's debut, Kate explained her process:

        "It has been reaffirming and immensely heartening to hear from the parents and carers you work with about what they need, and what they want for the children in their care.

        It was abundantly clear—universally —that regardless of location, demographic or circumstance, all parents share the wish for their children to grow up happy, healthy, and equipped to be able to take every opportunity that comes their way.

        "It is heartbreaking to know that there is a long way to go to realizing this wish."

        Kate also shared a sweet Instagram post and a photo of herself smiling on a swing in honor of the Back to Nature Garden's debut.

        View this post on Instagram

        👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        "In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults," Kate said in the post, via Kensington Palace.

