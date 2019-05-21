Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed that she and husband Joe Jonas briefly broke up at one point, before getting back together and marrying in Las Vegas.



The split didn’t last long, and the actress described it as a case of “cold feet” for both sides.



Sophie and Joe threw a surprise wedding earlier this month, at the Little White Wedding Chapel on the Las Vegas strip.

Game of Thrones may have just wrapped up with some unexpected decisions, but nothing from Westeros comes as quite as much of a plot twist as Sophie Turner’s latest revelation. The Sansa Stark actress, who came out on top in Sunday night’s final episode, has admitted that her recent surprise wedding to husband Joe Jonas wasn’t quite the smooth, romantic ride that we all thought. In fact, the couple secretly split up ahead of their big day.

Luckily for your heart and mine, the break up didn’t last too long, and the “cold feet” drama ahead of their big day was soon put to rest like a dragon queen mid-kiss. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie recalled the awful moment that she and Joe briefly called it quits on their relationship.

“It was the worst day of our lives. For a second, we both had cold feet. Then, 24 hours later, we were both like, ‘never mind’”, the 23-year-old X-Men star confessed.

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

Sophie, who has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health, also went on to talk about how the Jonas Brothers musician “saved” her from a dark time in her life.

"I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell," she said. "He was like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER REALLY SAID FUCK IT AND GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR AND USING RINGPOPS INSTEAD OF ACTUAL RINGS I LOVE THEM pic.twitter.com/539NsKcRX3 — belen ⎊ (@stcrmjolnir) May 2, 2019

Mr & Mrs J. Jonas tied the knot earlier this month in the world’s most amazing wedding, heading to the Little White Wedding Chapel on the Vegas strip just hours after the Billboard Music Awards 2019. The ceremony was shared live on Instagram by Diplo, and was complete with an Elvis impersonator, ring pop rings, and a flashing bouquet of flowers.

24 hour break ups, romantic declarations, impromptu weddings… These two are providing more satisfying drama than the Iron Throne ever did.

