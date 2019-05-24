Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has reportedly headed to the U.K. to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and meet their son Archie Harrison.



Toronto-based Mulroney was seen boarding a flight to London, and later posted a photo taken in Windsor, just a few minutes from Frogmore Cottage.



Stylist Mulroney attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York, and has been a close BFF to the Duchess for years.

Catching up with a close friend after a long time apart is always special, but imagine how excited Meghan Markle must be to finally reunite with her BFF Jessica Mulroney this week. Not only has she got a stunning new home at Frogmore Cottage to show off, but, more importantly, the Duchess of Sussex can finally introduce her BFF to her new baby son, Archie Harrison.

Thanks to a subtle Instagram post about packing for a mother/daughter trip, it was rumored last week that the Toronto-based stylist could be heading across the pond to see her long time bestie. But, after some super sleuth royal family fans and their Windsor knowledge, it's now (near enough) confirmed that Jessica and Meghan have been able to share some quality girl time over the past few days.

Earlier this week, The Sun spotted Jessica and daughter Ivy at the airport, boarding a plane to London. Interestingly, Mail Online also then noted that her TV host husband Ben had shared a photo of the London Eye via Instagram stories, suggesting that the couple would be meeting up in the city once she touched down in the U.K.

Of course, it could have just been a sweet summer city break for the family, but it’s Jessica’s latest Instagram post which has fans convinced that her trip is by royal appointment.

Featuring Ivy playing in a toy shop, the picture was soon identified by Mail One readers to be Daniel Department Store in… Windsor. Y’know, Windsor, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live just a few minutes from at Frogmore Cottage. *adjusts detective cap*

It’s not a huge surprise that Jessica, Ben and Ivy would be amongst the select few lucky enough to meet baby Archie so soon. Since Meghan joined the royal family, she’s made sure to remain close to her BFF, including Jessica and her children in the royal wedding, and adding Jessica to the guest list for her New York baby shower. If the reported reunion is true, the 39-year-old stylist joins Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan’s MUA pal Daniel Martin as some of Archie’s earliest visitors.

I bet tea, macarons and that famous avocado toast were on the menu. Get you a best friend who’ll fly from Toronto to London to help out with new mom duties.

