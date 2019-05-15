image
Today's Top Stories
1
What I Love About Me: Mexico City
image
2
The Best Top and Skirt Sets to Buy for Summer
image
3
The Comfiest Work Shoes, According to Our Editors
image
4
'Bachelorette': Who Got the First Impression Rose?
image
5
Add These New Books to Your Reading List

Is Jessica Mulroney About to Meet Meghan Markle's Son Archie for the First Time?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
George PimentelGetty Images
    • The two have a long, loving history, but of course Jessica wasn't explicit (she doesn't comment about her relationship with Meghan).

        Jessica Mulroney: Meghan Markle's BFF, stylist, unofficial backstage planner for her wedding, and now fellow mom (cue me swooning over Archie for approximately the millionth time). The pair have been loyal pals since Meghan was an actress—the two don't comment about their relationship—and Jessica's been building a brand independent of her famous pal. Now, there's speculation that Jessica might be en route to visit Meghan and her son Archie for the very first time.

        In an Instagram post, Jessica showed a photo of her daughter. "Packing for our first Mother/Daughter trip and I’m screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much?" she captioned the photo. I love how Isabel (a.k.a. Ivy) looks a little nonplussed at the whole matching situation. The "screaming with excitement" could also be a big clue about the importance of the trip, I think. Jessica is also mom to twin boys, and very likely has lots of advice she can give her friend about managing a very hectic household.

        The two friends were last spotted at Meghan's New York baby shower. There are rumors Meghan might be looking for a home in California, which would give the two even more of an opportunity to potentially see each other (Jessica's in Toronto but travels for work). If the speculation is correct, and the BFFs are about to get together for the first time since Meghan became a mom, she'd be one of the first to pay little Archie a visit. The Queen, Prince Charles, and most recently Kate Middleton and Prince William have all gotten the chance to say hello to the newest (and cutest) royal.

        Here's the original post from Jessica:

        As usual, there's juuuuust enough info to provide hints, but not speaking about the relationship directly.

        This post has been updated.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
        When Meghan Told Her BFF That She Was Pregnant
        Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney
        Meet Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's Best Friend
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Kate Middleton Is Nearly Done Designing RHS Garden
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Kate Middleton Admits to Mishap with Prince Louis
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Here's When William and Kate Will Meet Baby Archie
        image Meghan and Harry's Touching Mother's Day Post
        Diana William Harry Austria Harry Opens Up About Missing Diana After Archie
        image Why Haven't Will and Kate Met Baby Archie Yet?
        image Was Archie Harrison Named After This Little Boy?
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Diamond Jubilee Tour - Day 6 Will Demanded Palace Support for Kate Middleton
        image The Royal Baby Will Be Christened This Summer
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Meghan and Harry's Beautiful Baby Gift From Disney