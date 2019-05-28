Last week, Prince Harry travelled to Rome to attend the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, alongside close friend, Nacho Figueras.



The pre-planned royal appearance meant that the Duke of Sussex left wife Meghan Markle and new son Archie for the first time since Baby Sussex was born on May 6.



Figueras, long time friend to Prince Harry, stepped up to defend his parenting decisions when reporters implied that the trip was too soon.

A couple of weeks on from making that glowing, new dad announcement to share the news of his new son with the world, it was straight back to royal duty for Prince Harry. Last week, #RoyalDaddy headed to Rome to take part in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup—a prestigious fundraising event to support young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

It was a pre-planned royal appearance and a special one that’s close to Harry’s heart. But, of course, it must have been a difficult decision for the Duke of Sussex to be apart from wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie Harrison. However, it was a flying visit, and an important charity cause.

On the bright side, the trip did mean that Prince Harry was able to reunite with one of his long-time BFFs, Nacho Figueras. And it’s lucky Nacho was around too, as the Duke’s close pal stepped up to defend Harry when one reporter implied that he’d left his son too soon after the birth.

When the journalist, questioned that "not many fathers go abroad within two weeks of the birth, any word on that from the mother?”, the Argentinian polo player was quick to shut the accusation down.

"That's an assumption that you're making,” Nacho stated. “I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls. This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father. I'm very impressed and he's here for an amazing cause. So I think that's a...I don't see that as a problem.”

In actual fact, Harry was only away from Frogmore Cottage for around 24 hours, and was certain to return to Meghan and Archie (armed with adorable, thoughtful gifts) as soon as possible—even if it meant minimal sleep.

According to Hello!, a royal family fan spotted Harry on a flight back to London on Saturday, and wrote on Facebook: ”I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired... Finally my brain clicks and I realize, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome…"

The polo star keenly coming to Harry’s rescue comes just a few days after his touching tribute on Instagram too. It’s comforting to know that, amidst all the chaos of royal life, Harry and Meghan have supportive friends like this on their team. We all need a BFF like Nacho.

