The day was August 31, 1997. I can very vividly remember hearing a bloodcurdling scream come from the kitchen of my family's 3-bedroom flat in south London. I rushed into the room to find my mother sitting on the floor, tears streaming down her face. "She's gone," my mom hiccuped, a trembling finger pointing to the television screen. On the screen, the worst news that any Londoner could have ever come across at the time: Princess Diana had been killed in a car accident.

It's been more than 20 years since that fateful day, but I will never forget the immense grief that swept the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. People everywhere had been moved by Princess Diana, touched by her kind smile and compassion. Although she was no longer technically considered "Her Royal Highness" after divorcing Prince Charles in 1996, Princess Diana had won us over—she was truly the people's princess.

With the 22nd anniversary of her passing fast approaching, the city of Paris wants to pay homage to the lost princess in a very special way. According to French outlet Le Monde, The city is reportedly planning to rename the plaza right above the Pont de l'Alma road bridge "Place Diana," designating the exact location of Princess Di's tragic car crash as an official memorial site.

However, Parisians and tourists of the city alike have been paying their respects at that precise location long before the local government made its decision; the Flame of Liberty—a life size replica of the flame of the torch from the Statue of Liberty in New York City—is flanked on any given day by well-wishers and mourners paying their respect to the late princess.

The decision is a testament to the lasting and indelible impact of Princess Diana. Gone but never forgotten.

