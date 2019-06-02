Senior members of the royal family have always made it clear that they want to raise the next generation of royals to be down-to-earth.

It's clearly working. Prince George, who is just five years old, adorably offered to help carry in Kate Middleton's grocery delivery in Norfolk.

The delivery staff from the supermarket Waitrose were "surprised and delighted" by how helpful the young prince was.

Royals don't just carry their own groceries, they also get their kids in the habit of pitching in a hand from a very young age.

When the delivery staff from the Cambridge family's favorite local grocery store, Waitrose, in Norfolk shows up to drop off their order, George is one of the people who greets them—and insists on helping to carry in some of the packages.

According to a report from The Sun (where there are also pictures, if you're interested—which you know you are), Prince George joins his dad, Prince William, to greet the staff and carry in bags from the latest grocery order at their home, Anmer Hall.

Apparently, it's rare for a customer to help carry their groceries in—royal or otherwise.

“It is rare for anyone to ever offers to carry deliveries inside. So the Waitrose delivery staff were surprised and delighted to be greeted regularly by Prince William and Prince George," a source told The Sun. "George is always particularly helpful and is the one who asks each time what he can carry for them. He is a very inquisitive child. They give him lighter bags. It shows how down-to-earth William is and that he wants his son to grow up being polite and helpful to others."

Will and Kate's down-to-earth parenting style has been compared to Princess Diana's. Will and Prince Harry's late mother was also famous for making sure her sons were raised as normally as possible. Diana would often take Will and Harry around London on the bus or the underground, rather than carting them around town in private cars like most royals.

Adorable. We can only assume Archie will be helping Meghan Markle with chores like this in a few years.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here