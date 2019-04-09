According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are installing a plot for an organic garden on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage.

The garden will be for fruits, vegetables, and herbs, and the couple are apparently keen to grow as much food as they can themselves.

Meghan and Harry have already been working to make Frogmore one of the most eco-friendly royal residences—go here to read about all those changes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry JUST moved into Frogmore Cottage before the new baby arrives, and they're probably putting the finishing touches on their new space. According to the Daily Mail, one of the coolest new aspects of the house is reportedly on the grounds themselves—an organic vegetable garden plot so that Harry and Meghan can grow their own food and be as sustainable as they possibly can.

Meghan and Harry are apparently "keen cooks" and will be growing veggies, fruits, and herbs. "[Meghan] regularly cooks for Prince Harry and the cottage will be the perfect place for her to prepare meals with some home grown produce from their own garden."

Harry and Meghan just hosted their first guest, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and I cannot even imagine how good the food must have been. Daniel already posted about how Meghan is the "avocado toast whisperer," so with her own local food, she must have been a culinary wizard.

Way back when Meghan was still acting, she said in an interview, "Growing up in southern California...I loved gardening and growing my own vegetables. That farm-to-table ethos was ingrained at such a young age." She also channeled her food interests in her blog "The Tig," so this must be a dream for her.

Of course, they're far from the only royals who care about these issues—the Queen has an entire team dedicated to making sure her gardens help plants and wildlife thrive. Harry and Meghan love to visit famous gardens and natural landmarks—they even got to walk the Redwoods TreeWalk in New Zealand when they visited last year:

And reportedly they are loving country living, so it sounds like they're making Frogmore their own tiny little natural haven—and reduce trips to the grocery store, while they're at it.

