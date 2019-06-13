Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Princes Harry and William were reportedly bonding over Harry's son Archie.

This may be helping the (alleged) rift between the two brothers, but hasn't fixed things completely.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been rumored to not be getting along lately, but apparently since Harry has become a dad for the first time with Meghan Markle (Archie Harrison, in case you've just woken from a year-long coma), it has reportedly helped the relationship. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that yes, the idea of a rift is true, but that the relationship has evolved since.

She said:

It's absolutely the case that the brothers did fall out...I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point. I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship. William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad.

According to a source, though, the disconnect has "not mended completely." Which, to me, is sad—but the truth is, with a lifelong relationship, I figure not everything is going to be sunshine and roses all the time. The trouble is, Harry and William always have and (I'm guessing) always will live their lives in the spotlight. So every little tiff is going to become a matter of urgent national and international significance—remember all the rumors about the Africa secondment for Meghan and Harry?

Allegedly, though, the relationship between Kate and Meghan is better and less dramatic. "I hear that Kate has made herself available to Meghan if she needs advice, if she needs any help, and Kate said to her, I'm here. I'm here for you," according to Nicholls. I do really love that—as if the girls are totally just bonding separately, and hoping the brothers will just work their stuff out in due course.

Since Meghan and Harry have taken to Instagram to promote their charitable work, it's been fairly obvious that the brothers aren't doing much together. In fact, it only looks like there's one image (that I could spot immediately) where the two are together:

Interesting. Although, since the two households split, each has been doing its own thing, so it's expected—even if a bit sad.

