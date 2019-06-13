Perfect White Button-Down Shirt
Baby Archie Is Reportedly Bringing Prince William and Prince Harry Together

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • This may be helping the (alleged) rift between the two brothers, but hasn't fixed things completely.

        Prince Harry and Prince William have been rumored to not be getting along lately, but apparently since Harry has become a dad for the first time with Meghan Markle (Archie Harrison, in case you've just woken from a year-long coma), it has reportedly helped the relationship. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that yes, the idea of a rift is true, but that the relationship has evolved since.

        She said:

        It's absolutely the case that the brothers did fall out...I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point. I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship. William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad.

        According to a source, though, the disconnect has "not mended completely." Which, to me, is sad—but the truth is, with a lifelong relationship, I figure not everything is going to be sunshine and roses all the time. The trouble is, Harry and William always have and (I'm guessing) always will live their lives in the spotlight. So every little tiff is going to become a matter of urgent national and international significance—remember all the rumors about the Africa secondment for Meghan and Harry?

        Allegedly, though, the relationship between Kate and Meghan is better and less dramatic. "I hear that Kate has made herself available to Meghan if she needs advice, if she needs any help, and Kate said to her, I'm here. I'm here for you," according to Nicholls. I do really love that—as if the girls are totally just bonding separately, and hoping the brothers will just work their stuff out in due course.

        Since Meghan and Harry have taken to Instagram to promote their charitable work, it's been fairly obvious that the brothers aren't doing much together. In fact, it only looks like there's one image (that I could spot immediately) where the two are together:

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Photo credit: PA, Image 1

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Interesting. Although, since the two households split, each has been doing its own thing, so it's expected—even if a bit sad.

