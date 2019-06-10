Royal family fans are anticipating that our next glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, will be sooner than you think.



With British Father’s Day on June 16, it’s expected that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will share new photos of their baby boy.



The Sussex Instagram page shared a previously unseen photo of Archie to celebrate Mother’s Day last month.

It was a big weekend for the royal family, with pretty much everybody gathering on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday. Daddy Prince Harry was in attendance with all of the necessary gold braiding, while even Meghan Markle paused her maternity leave especially for the big day.

There were only two big names missing; Prince Philip, due to being officially retired from royal engagements, and his great grandson, Baby Sussex, Archie Harrison. At just one-month-old, it totally made sense that Archie stayed at home while mom and dad checked in for royal duty. Prince George was almost two years old before he attended his first Trooping the Colour in 2015, while Princess Charlotte was one, and Prince Louis made his debut at one-year-old this time. Archie's just a busy guy, okay? Naps to have, people to see...

So, if not Trooping the Colour, when exactly will we get our next glimpse of Baby Archie Harrison? According to savvy royal family fans, it could be sooner than you think. In fact, it’s less than a week away.

On Sunday June 16, the UK will celebrate Father’s Day, and Hello! points out that it’s more than likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take to their much-loved Instagram page with a little tribute to Prince Harry’s venture into fatherhood.

It was obvious from his piece to camera following the birth of his son that Harry couldn’t be prouder of Archie, and you can be sure that he won’t miss such a perfect chance to celebrate being a dad—probably with new photographs of A.H.

After all, with their 8.4 million followers, the Sussexes celebrated American Mother’s Day last month on May 12. Sharing a sweet, never-before-seen picture of her newborn baby’s feet, the caption (likely written by Meghan herself) wrote: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

Following the almost-guaranteed Father’s Day post, it’ll probably be Archie’s christening which is the next in-person appearance by the full Sussex trio. Bring on the adorable official family photos, you guys.

