Yes, there's already released video, and Kate has a natural presence that is lovely and compelling.

Kate's kids George, Charlotte, and Louis are very active, and Kate shared a super-relatable mishap she had with Louis just the other day.

Kate Middleton, TV star?? She made a surprise appearance on the British CBBC children's show Blue Peter (which, fun fact, is apparently the longest running kids' show in the world) and, according to Kensington Palace, "got stuck in with pond dipping, planting and team den building." The full episode airs today, and I hope that someone reports back to me on any new details of the sweet, sweet vibe—apparently the royal and kids also upcycle old Wellington boots to make flower pots, which sounds amazing (and eco-fashion friendly!). In the meantime, let's look at the adoooorable videos we already have of the royal's guest appearance.

Kate is super into her cause of helping kids get outside, leading by example—she and her kiddos head outside often—and designing her now-famous garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. According to People, she told the show, “Even a short amount of time—10-15 minutes outside—makes a huge difference to both physical well-being but also to our mental well-being.”

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, there's also a special Kate Blue Peter competition that "asks viewers to design a sculpture for her Back to Nature garden when an updated version of it opens at RHS Garden Wisley in September."

Legitimately, I don't know whether it's spending so much time in the public eye or what, but her presence is compelling: She's quiet, yet open and fun, chatting with the kids and getting active. Asking if they found any "froggies" and saying, "Well done you!" to the extremely brave little girl who picks up a newt. Kate: a mother to boys, you know what I mean? I bet they love creepy-crawlies.

Duchess Kate has taped an appearance on iconic British children’s show #BluePeter to launch a competition as part of her mission to get more children and families outdoors🌿🍃



In the episode Kate goes pond-dipping with local school kids, which she says is “right up my street.” pic.twitter.com/TZvN4RLUZ2 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 12, 2019

She even impresses the host Lindsey Russell (she of the fabulous red hair), who wonders where she's getting huge logs to build her fort with. "There's all sorts of things you can find if you go looking for them," she laughs, which is actually a good life mantra, also.

⛺️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined forces with @CBBC's Blue Peter to get stuck in with pond dipping, planting and team den building with local children and Blue Peter presenter @Linds_BluePeter. pic.twitter.com/byLdNkyQsJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2019

This is amazing.

